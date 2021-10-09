By Oyinlola Pelumi Adewale

Constipation is a very common digestive disorder that affects people of all ages. It is a condition in which there is difficulty in emptying the bowels, making it very hard to defecate.

The good thing is, constipation can be taken care of with some home remedies. But if it persists, go see a doctor.

One: Drink plenty water

When a person has constipation, they might find relief from drinking a whole bottle of water. Taking this can help them rehydrate and get things moving again. Being dehydrated regularly can make a person feel constipated. To prevent this, it is important to drink enough water and stay hydrated. When you increase your intake of liquids, you are more likely to feel less. Water helps soften and loosen stools and carry it through your digestive tract. According to research, drinking eight glasses of water daily help improve the frequency and consistency of bowel movements without bloating, pain, or unbearable urges to run to the bathroom.

Two: Eat more fibre

Doctors always recommend an increase in the fibre added to your diet. This is because increasing your fibre intake helps with the consistency of bowel movements, making them easier to pass. Fibre also helps them pass through the digestive system more quickly. Eating more fibre helps with constipation symptoms and also lowers bad cholesterol levels, lowers the risk of colon cancer, and may help control blood sugar levels. High-fibre foods such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables, legumes, and nuts should be added to your diet.

Three: Try adding lemons to a glass of water

Lemon and water is one of the simplest and most effective treatments that you can try at home. The fibre content of lemon helps ease constipation while the acids help clear the excretory system by washing and cleaning the digestive tract. The juice from lemons stimulates things in the digestive system and get things moving. The citric acid, a natural laxative found in lemon, can also fight the toxins in the digestive tract.

Four: Exercise more

Yoga, Pilates and even running may encourage the muscle health, stimulates digestion and helps with movement of wastes along the intestinal tract. So going for a walk after eating may help get things moving. For occasional constipation, pelvic floor exercises have proven to be more effective than laxatives. Taking a short walk daily can also help.

Five: Take coffee

A cup or two of coffee will do the trick. Coffee, especially the dark-roasted one, stimulates digestion. Coffee contains fibre, oil and water, all of which help keep the bowels moving. Caffeine is known as one of the natural stimulants for the digestive system. Regular intake of coffee is fine, but you need to make sure that you do not over drink because this actually can have some serious side effects.

