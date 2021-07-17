Malaria is a severe medical condition that is characterized by rapid destruction of the red blood cells; it is spread by infected mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes that are infected with plasmodium parasites spread malaria when they bite and draw blood from an individual. This plasmodium parasite is what causes malaria.

Symptoms of malaria are high temperature, cold, headaches, nausea and vomiting, shivering, anemia, muscle pain, loss of appetite, tiredness, diarrhea, confusion, joint pain, sweating, jaundice, and deep breathing.

There are anti-malaria drugs that can be used to treat malaria but there are also effective home remedies for malaria. You can try the home remedies listed below to ward off malaria.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is rich in healing compounds like cinnamaldhyde, procyanidins and Catechins; they are all rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. They help in treating malaria, killing the parasite and relieving the symptoms of malaria.

• Add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder to a glass of warm water.

• You can add a pinch of cayenne pepper powder or black pepper.

• Add a teaspoon of honey and mix it well.

• Strain the liquid and drink. You can do this daily till you are fully recovered.

Turmeric

This root herb is loaded with antimicrobial compounds and powerful antioxidants. It can kill plasmodium parasites and clear out the toxins secreted by plasmodium out of the body. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help relieve the symptoms of malaria.

• Add one teaspoon of turmeric powder to a glass of hot water.

• Let it cool, and then take it before going to bed.

Lemongrass

Lemongrass is called a fever grass, and it is one of the most popular plants in Nigeria. Due to the mineral constituents present in the grass, many people cut the leaf, boil it, and take it on a daily basis to treat malaria.

Oranges and Grapefruits

Oranges are rich in Vitamin C and they help boost the immune system and fortify it in fighting off diseases and parasites.

Grapefruit has the same action as oranges and it is also rich in vitamin C; it can reduce the intensity of the illness and reduce the duration.

It contains natural quinine that can help treat malaria. However, it is advisable not to take grapefruits if you are taking an anti-malaria drug that has quinidine.

• Take lots of oranges daily.

• Take homemade orange juices as much as you can but avoid adding refined sugar because it weakens the immune system.

• For the grapefruit; you can boil it; strain the fruit and drink the juice.

Ginger

Ginger has powerful antimicrobial properties that can help destroy the plasmodium parasite. It also gives relief from the symptoms of malaria-like pain, inflammation, nausea, and vomiting. It can also relieve headache and treat indigestion.

• You can chew on fresh ginger roots daily

• You can choose to drink ginger tea twice daily; grate fresh ginger roots, as much as you want. Boil it in 2 cups of water; leave it to cool then strain it and drink it. You can add lemon juice and honey for taste and to also make it more effective.

Bitter leaf

Bitter leaf can be consumed to treat fever, feverish condition, joint aches, different levels of intestinal complaints, stomach ache, as well as parasite induced disease like malaria.

Mango and pawpaw Leaves

Water extracts of pawpaw and mango leaves have been confirmed to show potencies against malaria parasites and they compare favorably with an established long acting orthodox anti-malarial drug, sulphadoxine/pyrimethamine.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.