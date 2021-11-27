By Oyinlola Pelumi Adewale

Bad breath can also be referred to as mouth odour and it is an unpleasant smell that comes out of a person’s mouth due to the growth of bacteria. Bacteria grows in the mouth when there are bits of food left in the teeth, poor dental hygiene, unhealthy lifestyle habits and sometimes consumption of some bad smelly meals like tuna, onions, garlic, and the like.

Bad breath is a common problem that affects anyone of any age and it happens on a daily basis in some people. Bad breaths are usually very annoying and embarrassing, especially when you find yourself surrounded by people and you have no access to anything you can use to refresh your breath.

If you are bothered about completely getting rid of mouth odour without having to go to the dentist then you have no cause to worry about because it can be taken care of with some home remedies.

One: Water

Inadequate saliva can lead to dry mouth and sometimes dry mouth can be an underlying cause of bad breath. So, in order to get rid of this, you need to always stay hydrated. Saliva plays a vital role in the mouth. That is why most times when you wake up in the morning, you end up having bad breaths. This is typically because the saliva dried out. So in order to prevent this, the best option is to stay hydrated always.

Two: Yoghurt

This helps in a whole lot of things because of the bacteria properties contained in it. Luckily, this sweet dessert contains healthy bacteria that help fight off bad bacteria in not just the mouth but also some other parts of the body. Probiotics in yoghurts are known to help reduce mouth odour. To use this, enjoy a glass of plain unsweetened yoghurt to improve your breath

Three: Vinegar

If you want to get rid of offensive odour in the mouth, it can easily be done by using apple cider vinegar. Bacteria don’t grow in acidic environments and fortunately, vinegar contains natural acids that helps reduce bacteria growth. Adding two spoons of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water and swishing round your mouth for at least 20 seconds can help fight bad breath

Four: Baking soda

Adding two spoons of baking soda to a glass of water and swishing around the mouth for about 30 seconds is very effective in treating mouth odour. This is because baking soda contains some properties that change the pH level and help fight the harmful bacteria present in the mouth caused by food particles and the like. Be careful to not swallow this mixture.

Five: Salt water rinse

Salt water rinse is also a helpful way of getting rid of bad breath. Adding two teaspoons of salt into a glass of warm water and gargling with it can help prevent the build-up of these bad bacteria present in the mouth. Salt water helps remove the bacteria, thereby preventing their ability to produce bad breath.

Six: Aloe vera gel

Aloe Vera has many benefits for the human body. It is an antioxidant that helps fight off bad bacteria in the mouth. A spoonful of an aloe vera gel helps with the lining of the mouth by keeping the bacteria in check while also freshening your breath.

