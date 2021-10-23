By Oyinlola Pelumi Adewale

Dandruff is a very common skin condition that affects the scalp. It causes the skin of the scalp to become very itchy followed by flakes of dead skin. Almost all people experience dandruff at one point or the other in their lives irrespective of their age. Dandruff can be cured with some homemade remedies, some of which are listed below.

One: Coconut oil

Coconut oil has so many benefits it serves in regards to your skin and hair. It hydrates your skin and prevents dryness, and often times, it is used to prevent dandruff. Coconut oil is antifungal in nature. That explains a lot of the great magic it does to your body. In curing your scalp affected by dandruff, gently massage coconut oil, preferable the organic type on your scalp, then rinse off later with a shampoo.

Two: Aloe Vera

Aloe vera also helps in controlling fungal infections that causes hair loss from your scalp. The gel in the aloe vera helps moisturize the skin; that is why it is present in most skin cares. It also reduces inflammation that has been gotten from too much scratching of the scalp. To enable the wonders of aloe vera, peel of the skin and rub the gel on your scalp then wash it off after a few minutes with your mild shampoo.

Three: Baking soda

You are right! Baking soda is a kitchen ingredient mainly used in baking, but that’s what makes it fun. It is a very easy and convenient way to treat dandruff. Baking soda contains anti-fungal properties that help fight of the fungi responsible for causing dandruff. It also has exfoliating properties that also help soothe the scalp and reduces pain, itching and redness.

Four: Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is also a very essential ingredient in treating dandruff. You should note that tea tree oil should not be added directly to the skin because it causes inflammation to the skin. To use this, add a few drops of this oil to your regular shampoo and scrub your hair with it. Using this will reduce the itchiness and grease, thereby helping reduce dandruff. Tea tree oil has antifungal properties that help fight off dandruff.

Five: Aspirin

Aspirin is not only used as a pain reliever, It can also be used in curing dandruff. Aspirin is said to contain salicylic acid which is an active ingredient commonly found in dandruff shampoos. This salicylic acid helps exfoliate these dead flakes on the scalp and also prevents oil build-up, thereby reducing inflammation on the scalp.

Six: Garlic

Garlic is also an anti-fungal natural product. Pound enough cloves of garlic and mix in a bowl of water, then use to wash the scalp. Garlics have very horrible smell but you might have to deal with that if garlic is your only option to cure a dandruff.

Seven: Yoghurt:

Yoghurt should not only be served in a cup as a form of refreshment. It can also be used as a formular to cure dandruff. To use this, shampoo your hair, rinse off then add the yoghurt. Allow the yoghurt to sit for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing off. You can add a little bit of leave in shampoo or conditioner to get rid of the yoghurt smell. Yoghurt is known to contain bacterial that helps prevent dandruff.

