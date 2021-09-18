Sleep:

Alcohol, as everybody knows, disrupts sleep. Enough sleep and rest may be the best medicine for you to get over a hangover. Alcohol changes your sleep pattern, although it can make you sleepy, but it prevents deeper stages of sleep and often causes awakening in the middle of the night. At the point of hangover, your body needs an opportunity to recover. Simply stay in bed as long as you can.

Have a snack:

Drinking may lower blood sugar levels which can lead to symptoms like sweating, fatigue, and shakiness. Many people forget to eat when they drink, further lowering their blood sugar. Eating a fibre- rich breakfast may help you correct your blood sugar levels. Bananas, eggs, water-melons, toasts and oatmeal are the most recommended quick home remedies for hangover due to the rich nutrient content found in them. They may boost your blood sugar and settle your stomach.