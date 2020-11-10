Godwin Tsa, Abuja

High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has remanded two dismissed police corporals in custody over an alleged murder.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge before the Kubwa division of the court for allegedly killing a 69-year old man, Solomon Eze, on May 10, 2020.

The ex-policemen, Abubakar Adamu, 28, and Ibrahim Alfa, 36, pleaded not guilty in court. The duo, who were attached to the FCT command, allegedly shot and killed Eze, an innocent passerby, while carrying out an arrest around Karmo. After the incident, the FCT police command carried out an investigation, tried the two men and dismissed them from service.

According to a-two count charge filed by the FCT commissioner of police at the High Court, Kubwa, the police officers committed the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death.

After their arraignment, the police prosecuting counsel, Donatus Abah, applied that the two suspects, who have been in police custody, be remanded in prison custody in Kuje.

The judge, Justice Bello Kawu, remanded the suspects in prison and adjourned the matter to January 25, 2020.