The dictionary defines “right” as that which is morally, legally, or ethically proper. With regards to a human being, who is a creation of God, it is that which is due to anyone by just claim, natural disposition, legal guarantees, moral principles etc. Human rights, therefore, are those naturally, morally, legally, or ethically proper and just claims which a person is entitled to by virtue of his being a human being. They are inherent in human beings and constitute those rights which every human being, everywhere, at all times, should and ought to enjoy simply because he is human, rational and moral. It is in this regard that Mike Ikhariale described human rights as sacred rights inborn in man because they are implanted in man by a divine nature and therefore positive law can neither establish nor abolish, but only protect them. Kayode Eso, Justice of the Supreme Court, as he then was, agreed with this definition in Chief (Mrs) Olufunmilayo Ransome-Kuti & Ors. v. Attorney-General of the Federation, when he stated that fundamental right “is a right which stands above the ordinary laws of the land and which in fact is antecedent to the political society itself. It is a primary condition to a civilised existence”. If they precede political society, it then means that they are God given privileges and rights that are part of the very nature of human beings like eating and blinking of eyes which Constitutions and other laws did not create but merely declared and preserved. Any other right that cannot be situated within these natural rights as created by God in man cannot be legitimately regarded as human rights and should not be imposed and enforced on humanity.
Nigerian Constitution, 1999, in Chapter 4, list- ed the human rights to include rights to life, dignity, liberty, fair hearing, privacy and religion. Others are rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, movement, freedom from discrimination and right to acquire movable and immovable properties all over Nigeria. Amongst these rights, the most commonly misconstrued, misinterpreted and sometimes misapplied is the right to freedom from discrimination as enshrined in Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution. It states in 42(1) that “a citizen of Nigeria of a particular community, ethnic group, place of origin, sex, religion or political opinion shall not, by reason only that he is such a person – (a) be subjected either expressly by, or in the practical application of, any law in force in Nigeria or any executive or administrative action of the government, to disabilities or restrictions to which citizen of Nigeria of other communities, ethnic groups, places of origin, sex, religions, political opinions are not made subject; or (b) be accorded either expressly by or in the practical application of, any law in force in Nigeria or any such executive or administrative action, any privilege or advantage that is not accorded to citizen of Nigeria of other communities, ethnic groups, places of origin, sex, religions or political opinions. (2) No citizen of Nigeria shall be subjected to any disability or deprivation merely by reason of the circumstances of his birth”. We note that the sex referred to here is male or female, meaning that nobody should
discriminate against anybody because he is a male or female. The list is exhaustive and does not admit of endless addition of other entities.
In the beginning, God created heaven and earth and everything in them, including man (male), to nuture the earth, dress and keep it. God saw that the male was lonely on earth and this was not good. He decided to end the loneliness of the male by creating a helper and companion suitable for him, whom God made with a rib from the man. Then the Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to live alone. I will make a suitable companion to help him. So he took some soil from the ground and formed all the animals and all the birds … but not one of them was a suitable companion to help him. Then the Lord God made the man fall into a deep sleep, and while he was sleeping, he took out one of the man’s ribs and closed up the flesh … and brought her to him. Then the man said, “At last, here is one of my own kind, bone taken from my bone, and flesh from my flesh. ‘Woman’ is her name because she was taken out of man.” That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united with his wife, and they become one.” (Genesis 2:18-24 GNB).
The main thing to decipher from above is that God did not create “same sex” on earth. “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them”. (Genesis 1:27 KJV). Next thing is that marriage and any civil union that will make two to become one was created by God to be between man and woman. Every other relationship outside this was described as unsuitable for man by God and should not be joined by anyone. “For this reason a man shall … be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh.” (Genesis 2:24 AMP). Next is that it’s only the union of man and woman that God destined to procreate and bear children. So God created … male and female, blessed them, and said, “Have many children, so that your descendants will live all over the earth”. (Genesis 1:27-28 GNB). Any union, therefore, that was not created to produce children should not be allowed to bring up children. These foundations of marriage were originally shared by all known religions and customs on earth. The law in Nigeria defines marriage as “a legal union entered into between persons of opposite sex in accordance with the Marriage Act, Islamic Law or Customary Law”.
To the less religious, as proved by science, the definition of a woman is a man with a womb. It’s only a woman that biologically possesses the organ and private part which leads to the womb and complements the private part of the man. The female’s private part is naturally designed to receive sperm from the male’s private part for procreation and for pleasure. Every other part of the man like the anus was naturally made for disposal of wastes from the body or what in scientific parlance is referred to as egestion. To make the anus of a man to become the instrument of pleasure for another man to dip his private part, in whatever guise, is unnatural, immoral and prone to diseases, as there is nothing in the ass of a man except shit. It is what it is and it is what God made it to be. Also, there was not designed in any woman, any natural instrument to be inserted into another woman to deliver sperm for procreation and pleasure. The attitude of some women in using unnatural instruments of plants like cucumber or plastics to insert into each other in the guise of lesbianism is debasing, harmful and disgraceful. Acts like these, which put the health of the entire community at risk attracted severe sanctions in the ancient societies and even in the modern societies. In most countries of the world, particularly Africa, same sex unions are outrightly outlawed. In Nigeria, Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act 2014, was promulgated to prohibit a marriage contract or civil union entered into between persons of same sex, solemnization and witnessing of same thereof. 14 years jail term was stipulated for anyone who indulges in such union and 10 years jail term for anyone who joins them in the union or helps in advertising such acts.
Same sex union or what is called homosexual- ism is naturally, scientifically, morally, ethically, traditionally, religiously and legally wrong and should be jettisoned and discarded collectively for the benefit of mankind. We defined human rights earlier, as those naturally, morally, legally, or ethically proper and just claims which a person is entitled to by virtue of his being a human being. Same sex union, therefore, is not qualified for any of these rights and no government or religious body has the power to compel anybody to accommodate the practice of homosexualism. Indeed, it will be infringing on the citizen’s right to freedom of religion and association to compel a person of faith to solemnize a union which his religion or morality abhors. Have we asked ourselves the question; if homosexualism is legalised and everyone decides to become a homo-sexual and be faithful to his/her partner, what will happen to humanity? Because it’s only the union of man and woman that can create children, it then means that under the arrangement of a homosexual world, humanity can be wiped out in about 150 years. Before agreeing to a law, you must consider the consequences of the law, peradventure every- one decides to obey it and live by it.
It appears that even the Almighty God was aware of the threat of wiping out humanity and distorting the social order of mankind by the practice
of homosexualism that He abhorred every act of same sex union. Indeed, in the ancient world, God destroyed nations, Sodom and Gomorrah, with fire, for adopting homosexualism as a state policy. God is immutable and if He destroyed nations in the past for such acts, He can still destroy nations to- day for it. In Romans 1:18, 26-27, 32 GNB, “God’s anger is revealed from heaven against all the sin and evil of the people … Even the women pervert the natural use of their sex by unnatural acts. In the same way the men give up natural sexual relations with women and burn with passion for each other. Men do shameful things with each other, and as a result they bring upon themselves the punishment they deserve for their wrongdoing. They know that God’s law says that people who live in this way deserve death. Yet, not only do they continue to do these very things, but they even approve of others who do them”. The wages of sin is death.
It is disturbing to see that some advanced nations, in the name of granting human rights to its citizens and avoiding discrimination, are adopting homosexualism as a state policy. They are even trying to extend these unfortunate and ungodly acts to the developing countries by try- ing to tie the aids they grant to these countries to their adopting and allowing same sex to marry in their countries. The most disturbing aspect is that some religious leaders have joined in the league of persons trying to rationalise, justify and patronize homosexualism. Well, God warned that in the last days, even the very elect may be deceived if they are not careful. These are signs of the end times and we have to be careful as individuals and as a country. If you are a homosexual, please repent today and come back to God. He will forgive and cleanse you. He will redeem you and bless you again. It’s not God’s wish that you perish and go to hell, His wish is that you re- pent and go to heaven. Don’t listen to the satanic preaching that you were created that way. No! God did not create same sex union and the law does not support it. Man was created a free moral agent with inherent power to choose whatever he wants to do. Homosexualism, therefore, is not by nature, it is by choice. Just pray to God and He will remove the inordinate affection from you.
For the countries that want to impose homosexualism on every citizen, it is illegal and ungodly and they must desist from that. Citizens are entitled to their freedom of religion and association and no government has the power to compel any citizen to support or join any union that offends his fundamental right to freedom of religion, thought and conscience. The natural calamities, storms and hurricanes, health challenges, ethnic, racial and religious crises bedevilling these countries that have embraced homosexualism as a state policy are open for everyone to see. They can still retreat from these acts today and attract the mercy of God, without which, they cannot escape the imminent judgment from God. If God does not punish sin, He will apologise to Satan.
