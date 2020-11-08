discriminate against anybody because he is a male or female. The list is exhaustive and does not admit of endless addition of other entities.

In the beginning, God created heaven and earth and everything in them, including man (male), to nuture the earth, dress and keep it. God saw that the male was lonely on earth and this was not good. He decided to end the loneliness of the male by creating a helper and companion suitable for him, whom God made with a rib from the man. Then the Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to live alone. I will make a suitable companion to help him. So he took some soil from the ground and formed all the animals and all the birds … but not one of them was a suitable companion to help him. Then the Lord God made the man fall into a deep sleep, and while he was sleeping, he took out one of the man’s ribs and closed up the flesh … and brought her to him. Then the man said, “At last, here is one of my own kind, bone taken from my bone, and flesh from my flesh. ‘Woman’ is her name because she was taken out of man.” That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united with his wife, and they become one.” (Genesis 2:18-24 GNB).

The main thing to decipher from above is that God did not create “same sex” on earth. “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them”. (Genesis 1:27 KJV). Next thing is that marriage and any civil union that will make two to become one was created by God to be between man and woman. Every other relationship outside this was described as unsuitable for man by God and should not be joined by anyone. “For this reason a man shall … be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh.” (Genesis 2:24 AMP). Next is that it’s only the union of man and woman that God destined to procreate and bear children. So God created … male and female, blessed them, and said, “Have many children, so that your descendants will live all over the earth”. (Genesis 1:27-28 GNB). Any union, therefore, that was not created to produce children should not be allowed to bring up children. These foundations of marriage were originally shared by all known religions and customs on earth. The law in Nigeria defines marriage as “a legal union entered into between persons of opposite sex in accordance with the Marriage Act, Islamic Law or Customary Law”.