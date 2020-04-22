George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Irate youths of Umueze community in Orlu local government of Imo state, on Tuesday stripped a police constable Chibuike Ukazu naked for allegedly engaging in homosexual practice

Daily Sun reliably gathered from a community source that the police constable from Imo state police command who was caught in the act with his partner, were taken to the house of the traditional ruler of the community were they were jeered for practising sodomy.

The source said packs of condoms were found with the homosexual partners .

According to the source, the two homosexuals were caught red-handed having sex in Umueze, in Orlu LGA, Imo state.One of them is a policeman from Umugboga, Amike, Orlu LGA, Imo State who stays at a checkpoint, at Mgbabano, Nkwerre LGA, Imo state. He is married. The other one is a son to one photographer. Both of them are from Orlu LGA.

“This particular policeman together with his colleagues chased a man driving his car and threatened to shoot him if he moved any further. After discussions, they allegedly took N5,000 bribe from him and left. But this evening (Tuesday) he was caught having sex with his fellow man.

“They were caught red-handed by security men of Umueze autonomous community, Orlu, after tracing them to where they had sex.

‘They said that immediately they entered the house, the policeman took down his trouser and pulled off his shirts, bent over and the yellow guy and started having anal sex with him. Immediately, the security officers broke in and arrested them and took them to the community hall.

“Items recovered from them were three sachets of condoms of different brands and the policeman’s identity card.”

When contacted , the Imo state Police Command spokesman , Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), said: “On April 21, upon information received through a phone call, the divisional police officer in charge of Nkwere Division promptly moved into Umueze autonomous community in Orlu LGA, and rescued one F/NO.512351 Chibuike Ukazu.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the the youths of the community claimed to have caught the constable with one of his friends, name yet unknown but nicknamed ‘YELLOW’, in acts of homosexuality, as a result, the youths pounced on them and beat them to stupor, then took them to the palace of the traditional ruler before their rescue by the DPO and his team.

“The command, therefore, wishes to warn members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hand by resorting to self help especially on infractions by the members of the police or other security agencies: all are advised to report all grievances to the nearest police station for prompt and decisive action.

“However, investigation into the matter has commenced with a view to unravel what actually transpired and if they are found culpable will face the wrath of the law.”