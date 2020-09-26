Paul Orude, Bauchi

The police in Bauchi State have arrested a man who allegedly raped his 13 year old boy. The suspect was also lynched but for the arrival of the police, a witness said.



Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Mohammed Wakil disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists.



Wakil, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said the suspect, Yusuf Yakubu,28, of Bayan Ganuwa Yalkubu Wanka area of Bauchi Metropolis, was arrested on Thursday September 23, 2020.



The police spokesman said Yakubu was arrested following a report by one Usman Ahmed, 46, of Unguwan Doya Gombe road Bauchi at ‘A’ Divisional Headquarters Bauchi.



The suspected homosexual had allegdly lured his victim, Salisu, 13, to his house situated at Bayan Ganuwa area where he forcefully had anal-sexual intercourse with the teenager.



“On receipt of the report a team of Policemen were drafted to the scene. The victim was taken to the Specialist Hospital Bauchi for medical treatment.



He said suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime, adding that investigation is in progress after which suspect will be charge to court for prosecution.



Meanwhile, Wakil disclosed that on Wednesday September 22, 2020 at about 11:00 am a team of Policemen drafted to Udubo village in Gamawa Local Government Area of the State have arrested five suspected rapists.



The arrested suspects, all male, are Sagir Ahmed, 22, Muhammed Tukur, 24, Haruna Baba Babayo, 32 , Musa Dahiru 30 and Bappah Garba ,24,all of Unguwar Baba and Unguwar Chadi Gamawa.



The five are being suspected of raping one Hauwa, aged 14 of the same address at different times and occasion and gave her N200, N500 respectively.



When interrogated, the PPRO said, all the suspects confessed to the crime while the victim was taken to General Hospital Gamawa for medical attention.

‘Investigation is in progress after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution,” the PPRO said.



“Finally, the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP Lawan Tanko Jimeta, called on the good people of Bauchi state to continue exercising their civic responsibility of pointing and giving vital information that may ease Police in its operations to stem the state of all vices of Rape/Crime and Criminality.”