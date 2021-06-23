Hon Azuka Okwuosa, the APC’s leading governorship candidate, is gathering momentum by the day. His engaging demeanour and comprehensive development blueprint have won him ardent supporters across the state boarders. Okwuosa’s expanding fan base boosts his prospects of winning his party’s ticket as the party primaries approach.

In recent rallies held across Anambra state, the highly esteemed statesman pooled a crowd of over 5000 Anambra youths who marched in support of his quest to head the reigns of affairs in the state this November. The mammoth crowd never ceased screaming plaudits for the man they believe would spearhead the transformation of the state. The reason for their conviction is not far-fetched.

The ever energetic youths that grace each rally attest to the confidence and assurance Anambrarians have in Okwuosa’s leadership qualities and political capabilities. His track record of accomplishment in local government speaks for itself. Furthermore, his philanthropic actions throughout the state have left an unforgettable mark on Anambrarians. They insist that Azuka Okwuosa is the man they have vowed to support till victory.

Hon Azuka Okwuosa’s youthful followership can also be ascribed to his campaign pledge that the youth and women would manage half of the government when he becomes governor. From the start of his campaign, Okwuosa has maintained his unwavering belief in the youth’s capacity to exceed expectations. A bigger portion of his blueprint is devoted to the creation of institutions and pathways that will encourage young people to innovate and facilitate the efficient utilization of available human resources.

Analysts believe Hon Azuka Okwuosa has gained the lead in the fight for the APC ticket. His widespread acceptability and large following put him ahead of the pack in all of the contesting parties. It’s also worth noting that he is one of the few APC candidates with whom Anabrarians will feel at ease.