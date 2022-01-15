The President of Delta Peoples Alliance (DPA), Honourable Cliff Otubu has appealed to the United States Government to assist Nigeria in tackling the security challenges in the country.

Otubu made this call at a meeting with officials of the US Department of Homeland Security. He said the security challenges in Nigeria is cause for both local and international concern, as it is affecting both local and international interests.

“The human and economic consequences of insecurity in Nigeria affects not only the region but also the international community. It has led to migrations and increase in the number of internally displaced persons both in Nigeria and around Africa”, he added.

Hon. Otubu, who was accompanied to the meeting by the Publicity Director of DPA, Comrade Prince Otemu, noted that the high rate of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, terrorism, insurgency and clashes between herdsmen and farmers, has led to the loss of innocent lives across the country.

He added that this problem has scared away potential and existing investors from the country thereby worsening the already battered economy of the country.

Hon. Otubu says that though the Nigerian government and her security agents are trying as best as they can to tackle the challenges, the country needs the expertise, technical know-how and financial support of the US Government at this stage.

He urged Nigerian youths to shun all forms of criminality and channel their energy into meaningful ventures that will improve their lives and move the nation forward.

At the end of the meeting, the Publicity Director of the DPA, Comrade Prince Otemu told Newsmen that DPA is currently making arrangements to initiate programmes that will meaningfully engage Nigerian youths noting that their agenda, as patriotic Nigerians in diaspora is to promote unity, peaceful coexistence, good governance and rekindle the spirit of patriotism among Nigerians.

Delta Peoples Alliance (DPA) is a socio-economic and political pressure group made up of Nigerian residents in the United States, promoting unity and progress of all Nigerians as well as the principles of wealth creation, social justice, accountable political leadership and economic development in the country.