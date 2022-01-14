.

As part of effort to compliment the effort of federal government to reduce unemployment, Hon Dennis Idahosa representing Ovia federal constituency, Edo State at the National Assembly today empowered 100 youths and women in Ovia Federal Constituency by distributing 5000 birds, 650 bags of feeds and vaccine that will last to their maturity.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the 23 wards that make up the constituency.

He urge the beneficiaries to use this strategic empowerment to generate wealth, create jobs and be self sustainable, while he promise to bring more dividends of democracy to their doorstep.

It’s worth to note that Hon Dennis Idahosa popularly known as Denco had earlier in the week distributed about 10 Toyota Corolla to ten’s of Youth as part of his Youth empowerment in Ovia federal constituency.