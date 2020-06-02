It is already a year in the life of Nigeria’s 9th National Assembly. More importantly, it’s one year of Honourable Olumide Osoba’s return to the green chambers. Olumide, son of former Ogun state governor, Chief Segun Osoba snatched back his Representative seat from the then incumbent, Mikhail Kazeem of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). Olumide’s landslide victory in the last general elections is a testament to his track record as an excellent public servant.

But beyond the euphoria of victory, the trappings and comfort of House of Reps office, it’s now the turn of the people of Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode to ask some questions. Has he delivered on his electoral promises? A promise keeper?

Honourable Olumide Osoba is a man in a hurry to turn things around. His first port of call for was the tour of his constituency to try to feel the pulse of his people. The pro-poor assessment tour exposed him to the myriads of challenges ravaging his people. It was a heart-to-heart talk between a representative and the people who entrusted their votes in his care. With a better understanding of the people’s urgent needs, Olumide quickly rolled up his sleeves up and kicked off his legislative duties. This he began

with some quick fixes like empowerment programmes and facilitation of constituency projects by him.

His short term goal was targeted at easing the burden of his constituents while fixing the long term projects lined up to improve the standard of living of his constituents.

Known for his participatory style of politics, the young lawmaker has raised the bar in the scheme of development politics.No doubt, the unassuming young lawmaker is on his way to glory going by the score sheet of his stewardship in the last twelve months of his representation at the House of Representatives.

Described as a man of true and pure grace, the law maker has influenced through recommendation, the employment of a few constituents into various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He has equally instituted an open-door policy, demonstrating his commitment to keep his own part of the deal.

The deadly novel coronavirus ravaging the world has again brought to the fore his milk of human kindness. The easy-going lawmaker doled out millions of naira in palliatives to his constituents to keep their heads above the water during the crisis. In twelve months as lawmaker representing Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode federal constituency, Osoba has given to his people far more than he promised them.

Little wonder he is regarded as a beacon of hope by his people.In Abeokuta North Local Government which comprises Oke-Ona, Gbagura, Owu and Oke-Ogun in Ogun state, Hon. Osoba has facilitated and constructed various life-improving projects which are not limited to:

provision and construction of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Elega market Abeokuta;

provision and construction of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Iberekodo market;

provision of 15 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Lafenwa market; provision of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Olomore market and reconstruction of Primary Healthcare Centre at Ile-Ise Awo.

Others are: provision of 8 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Imala; reconstruction of blocks of two classrooms at St. John Anglican Primary School at Imala; reconstruction of blocks of two classrooms at St. Luke’s Anglican Nursery and Primary School at Ibara-Orile.

In Obafemi Owode Local Government, Osoba came to the people’s aid with 500KVA transformer at Geleodun; provision of Solar-Powered Street Light at Owode; construction of blocks of three classrooms at St. John African Primary School, Ogidan; provision of 50 computer and other ccessories ICT Facility at Kobape Community High School, Kobape;

provision of 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Adigbe; provision of 5 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Egbeda ; provision of 5 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Kajola

He also provided Solar-Powered Street Light to residents of Ogunmakin in Odeda Local Government; presented 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Alagbagba Central Mosque and Ijemo Fadipe and provided 10 Poles Solar-Powered Street Light at Opeji.

The politician didn’t stop at these. Hundreds of thousands, largely from his constituency benefited from his empowerment initiatives in the last one year while hundreds of market women under the market woman financial empowerment were offered funds from ward 1 to 16.

Under the youth financial support, he was able to set up 25 youths from ward 1 to 16 by supporting them capital to launch int

His benevolence was also extended to elders in the 16 wards who were empowered financially to expand their existing business .

Apart from the financial empowerment initiative, some self-sustaining materials were distributed to fifty-five persons. They included: -motorcycles , deep freezers, grinding machines and sewing machines, amongst others.

Olumide who has repeatedly shown his humanity, initiated electronic fund transfer to 100 persons mostly who are indigent, poor and aged from ward 1 to 16. They all got a share of his COVID-19 kindness.Truth be told, so much has been done by Osoba in the last twelve months of his legislative assignment in Abuja. . Interestingly, there are still many more projects in the pipeline and if the events of the last one year is any indication to consider, the people of Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode are in for a treat in the next three years.

Seye Ejiwunmi is a Lagis-based public affairs commentator