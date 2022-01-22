The member representing kabba bunu/ ijumu federal constituency, Hon Tajudeen Yusuf over the weekend facilitated relief materials for over 1000 victims of rainstorm in his constituency.

Hon Yusuf had last year visited some communities where rain storm wreaked havoc rendering many people homeless and commiserated with the victims promising to take up their matter to the National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) for assistance.

His efforts paid off over the weekend as some of the victims from all districts of the constituency namely kabba, Bunu, Gbedde, Ijumu – Arin, ijumu- oke all gathered at kabba to received their respective items .

While distributing the items, Hon Tajudeen Yusuf said all the beneficiaries of the items were selected based on fairness, equity and justice and without political or religious considerations

He promised to continue to provide quality representation and give premium to the welfare of members of his constituency and urged those who have received the items to use it for the purpose intended.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The distribution of the items was supervised by officials of NEMA and their state counterpart SEMA and other stakeholders including security agencies.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries to our correspondent, a peasant farmer who narrated how he and his family members were rendered homeless when a windstorm blew off his thatched house prayed profusely for Hon Tajudeen Yusuf for promptly coming to their aid.

Items distributed include

2000 pieces of mattress,

800 bags of rice, 800 bags of garri, 800 bags of beans, 70 keg of vegetables oil, 120 cartons of Maggi, 60 carton of tin tomato, 30 bags of salt 1,300 pieces of mattress, 1,300 assorted clothes, 1300 blankets, 1900 bags of cement, 1900 ceiling board, 450 bundles of roofing zinc and 150 packets of nail, among others.