Moses Akaigwe

Teeming lovers of the Honda Pilot in the country have a very irresistible opportunity to own the Japanese auto maker’s largest and most capable SUV at considerably discounted price following a partnership between Honda Automobile West Africa, The Providence Hotel by Mantis and Enyo Retail & Supply.

A purchaser of the Honda Pilot SUV with premium features and spacious seating for eight adults will also have a N200, 000 worth of free fuel voucher for use at Enyo filling stations and a weekend getaway for the family at The Providence as throw-in.

The partners explained that the incentives were aimed at enhancing affordability at a time the COVID-19 pandemic has weakened purchasing power in the auto market, in addition to boosting customer satisfaction..

Announcing the offer at the Honda Pilot launch hosted by The Providence by Mantis in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Honda Automobile West Africa representatives disclosed that the vehicle would now be wearing a price tag of N27 million, against the initial price of N30 million.

“Once a Honda Pilot is bought, our customer gets a gift from Honda, which is a voucher for two years free car servicing, which can be used to service the car anywhere in Nigeria; Velox card for Enyo filling station; and the luxury life provided by The Providence Hotel by Mantis,” Manager, Sales Marketing & Logistics, Honda Automobile, Remi Adams, explained.

Adams further explained, “Pilot is the highest of our products in terms of ranking and we are offering free vehicle service, such that you can get your Honda Pilot serviced at no cost at any of our designated points in the country”

Giving an insight into the core value of The Mantis, the Acting General Manager, Providence Hotel by Mantis, Stephen Banji Oyeleye, said:, “We are committed to ensuring that the MANTIS goal: M-Man; A-and ; N-Nature; T-Together; I-is; and S-sustainable, is met at all time”.

In his remarks, the Sales Director, The Honda Place, Deepak Daryanani, recalled that the partnership with Honda has been on since 1994, when it opened its own first dedicated {Honda} showroom in the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos, stating gleefully that it has a success story with over 7, 000 cars sold in the country through its network.

“We aim at making sure that Nigeria has the best cars to drive,” Daryanani enthused, announcing that part of the success story is that the firm has grown and diversified into various other areas with a total of nine companies operating nationwide as a conglomerate under one group.

Sounding elated about the collaboration, the Territory Lead for South West, Enyo Supply & Retail, Toluwalashe Ashiru, said, “Enyo Velox is a wallet-based payment solution accessible to corporate organisations and individuals through a dedicated card. All purchases made with the card can be tracked with real time update.”

Anybody buying the Honda Pilot gets to have a pre-loaded Velox card which can be used to buy fuel in any of their 90 filling stations spread across 15 states of the country, Ashiru stated, informing guests that Enyo is a comparatively young, but fast-growing oil and gas firm, “and one of the ways we stand out is in the use of technology and personalised relationship with our customers.”

On display at the venue were the Honda Pilot and its subcompact younger sister, the new-look HR-V SUV, which Adams and Daryanani confirmed are are assembled in Nigeria.