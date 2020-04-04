Plus size model, fashion designer and stylist, Monalisa Stephen has devised a way to deal with the loneness arising from Covid-19 lockdown.

The big, bold and beautiful lady shares with Inside Nollywood her survival tips: “I’m trying to keep calm. It’s not easy staying at home, but since I’m a content creator, I’m using it to my advantage. I keep myself busy by creating content and reading. I would also advise every Nigerian to stay at home and do the same thing. This is a trying time for all of us, so everyone should please take safety precautions. Don’t touch your face and always wash your hands and sanitize, keep your environment clean. May God see us through.”

Though, Monalisa is not in a relationship at the moment, she makes sure she satisfies her sexual desires her own way. “For all I know, I’m not single. I’m married, married to myself. Yes, I’m married to myself and I use sex toys to satisfy myself. I won’t lie.

However, sometimes I have feelings for the touch of a real man, I am not a sex addict after all. And well, yes, I still prefer a real man to a toy,” she asserted.