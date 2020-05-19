Rita Okoye, Lagos

Popular Nigerian fitness influencer and PR Expert Ogaga Sakpaide has revealed things that make him unique among other professionals in his industry. ‘Honesty, [being] unapologetic and brute force are one of the things that stand me out as a public Relation Expert, talent and A&R manager, Ogagus told Daily Sun in a telephone interview.

‘They call me Ogagus, which is my nickname by the way. I studied Accounting at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo but currently I am operating the media and entertainment industry not as an Accountant but as a music executive, talent manager, P.R & A&R consultant. I am a cool-headed young man, very much into fitness and bodybuilding, many may refer to me as a fitness influencer but I am just trying to stay sane in this chaotic sphere we find ourselves. I also very much in movies, comic books, video games, the whole lot. I have a long list of clients, Kizz Daniel, Chuey Chu, Yung6ix, Orezi, Yemi Alade, Jammal Ibrahim, LK Kuddy, Flavour, Chike and many more. As a fitness influencer, I have done kinds of stuff for Chi Active, Chi Foods and Redbull Nigeria.’

Delta State-born Ogagus says he is ‘currently working closely with Chike. We just put out his debut album “Boo of the Booless” and it already has over 10 million streams and is hailed as a classic. We are working on more projects slated to be released later this year.’

On what it will cost a client to secure his service, Ogagus stated that he is very affordable and flexible.

‘We will have to talk, so I know your budget and I can access what can be done and what cannot be done. Public Relations in Nigeria is growing and evolving but I can tell you that good and world-class work is been done here. This is basically what I do. Talent management, artists and repertoire, public relations, music writing, accounting, fitness and bodybuilding’ he said.

Ogagus is a player in the African music scene as a music executive, P.R and A&R consultant.

He officially started out at Smooth Promotions/Hip TV before moving to X3M Music as the A&R Manager. He launched his PR and Branding consultancy agency, ASAK Media, and has represented big Nigerian stars.

Ogagus has also involved writing music and blogging and is currently an Admin at TooXclusive.