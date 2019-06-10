Christy Anyanwu

The first cooking competition in the Nigerian flour milling industry is currently exciting online foodies in the country and across the globe. The cooking competition, hosted by Tobi Bakre, a renowned social media influencer and 2018 Big Brother Naija finalist, is powered by Honeywell Flower Mills Plc .

According to the Managing Director of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola, “Honeywell Cook-Off Competition contestants are expected to prepare delicacies made from Honeywell products with an emphasis on creativity and taste.We have put together the Honeywell Cook-Off Competition to engage food lovers all over the world and introduce them to the delicious, creative and nutritious meals that can be made using Honeywell food products.”

The contestants he said, were chosen via an online chef hunt contest where they shared their dishes on social media and then invited to the Honeywell Kitchen for the final round of the competition which will be in five different phases.

Commenting on the selection process, he said, “The competition provided opportunities to upcoming chefs to showcase their talent and introduce distinctive Nigerian and international dishes to a wider audience. Contestants will be rewarded with cash prizes and other consolation prizes’.

However,three reputable chefs namely; Oreoluwa Onanuga, Christine Obute Otigba and Rotimi Alabi are judges of the show.