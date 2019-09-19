An annual fireworks display in Hong Kong marking China’s National Day on Oct. 1 was called off yesterday as pro-democracy protests show no sign of ending.

The city issued a terse statement saying the show over its famed Victoria Harbour had been canceled “in view of the latest situation and having regard to public safety.” Major protests are expected on Oct. 1, which will be the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party-governed People’s Republic of China.

Hong Kong has experienced often-violent demonstrations all summer as many residents fear the Chinese government is eroding the rights and freedoms the semi-autonomous territory is supposed to have under a “one country, two systems” framework.

The protests have divided the city. Dozens of supporters of China waved Chinese flags and sang the national anthem in a mall yesterday, while anti-government protesters booed them. Plainclothes police escorted them out of the mall, and officers formed a human chain to prevent clashes with the other side. At a similar rally at a mall last weekend, what started as heckling turned violent as people traded blows, some using umbrellas to hit their opponents.