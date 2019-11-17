Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Charles Igwe has called on his fellow academics to appreciate and honour their departed colleagues, who made remarkable contributions to education and humanity as whole.

He was speaking at the 11th memorial lecture series for Prof. Okoronkwo Kesandu Ogan, the pioneer Provost, College of the Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu campus .

The event took place at the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Ituku-Ozalla, campus Enugu, at the weekend.

The VC warned that academic legends who had made sparkling impacts to humanity before their demise should not be left unsung by their colleagues who are alive.

Prof. Igwe, who was represented by Prof. Uchenna Nwagha, Provost College of Medicine, of the University commended the sterling contributions of Prof. Ogan in medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and noted that such renowned academics are rare breeds in the academic world.