Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

History was made on Saturday February 8, 2020, when an Ijawman, the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, was conferred with the honorific chieftaincy title of Oyi’Ihotu K’Idoma (the cherished son of Idomaland) by the Idoma Kingdom. For the Ijaw nation and the Idoma kingdom, Dickson deserved honour for being a bridge builder who has shown love to Idoma sons and daughters living in Bayelsa State and those who he has come across. It was, therefore, not surprising that former president of the Senate, Senator David Mark, a distinguished son of Idoma Kingdom, was present to witness the honour been given to whom honour was due.

According to HRH, Och’Idoma, Agabaidu (Dr.) Elias I Obekpa, the title was conferred on Dickson so as to return kindness with kindness.

“Today marks another landmark in the history of our great kingdom. I and my council of chiefs have set aside today to honour an illustrious son of our great country, Nigeria, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa State, in appreciation of his kind gestures towards the Idomas living in Bayelsa State,” he said.

According to him, repaying kindness with kindness has always been part of the tradition of Idoma people and Dickson had, through his deeds, cemented the relationship between the Idoma and the Ijaw.

“This ceremony is in line with our age-long tradition of retuning kindness for kindness. It is also to demonstrate our appreciation for the cordial relationship that has existed between our people and the people of Bayelsa State,” he said.

The monarch singled out Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo, the member representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, for telling the world the good gestures of Dickson: “He has kept me informed of the goodwill being continuously shown to my people by the amiable governor. I want to task our sons and daughters living outside Idomaland not to hesitate in bringing to the notice of the palace similar gestures, to enable us give honour to whom it is due.”

Agbo, who was former chief press secretary to Dickson and the first non-indigene to hold that position, said Dickson was worthy of the honour bestowed on him.

“And to the Countryman Governor, I cannot thank you enough for taking time out of your busy schedule to personally receive the honorific title in Idoma Kingdom. As the Oyi’Ihotu K’Idoma, I am confident this well-deserving title conferred on you will spur you to re-dedicate your enviable life to the service of mankind. I am also confident that, as the rock of the Ijaw nation, this award will consolidate the cordial relationship between Idoma people and the Ijaw ethnic nationality,” he said.

Dickson, in his remarks, called on leaders across the country to place emphasis on inter-ethnic harmony and unity.