Many walk through life confused, defeated and bowed. Some see this as God’s will for them, while others stay in a place of passiveness waiting for God to do something from somewhere without their input. But then, on the other end, many walk through life fulfilled, cheerful and excited.

Prof. Kalu Okoro Kalu is a man whom life never gave a chance, but today he has become a global icon of hope. A Master’s degree holder in Transport Management from Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) and also armed with three doctorate degrees as well as Professor Emeritus of Freedom University, USA, the erudite scholar is a maritime guru turned-preacher of the word.

Prof. Kalu presides over House of Redemption International Church with headquarter locacted at Western Avenue, Lagos. He’s married to a beautiful and enterprising lady, Apostle Dr. (Mrs) Nkechi Okoro.

In addition to many awards he has received both locally and internationally, Aniremel Impact Communication, a media outfit under the leadership of Chief Anita Uzoka recently deemed it fit to honour Prof. Kalu Okoro Kalu with the Award of Excellent Leadership.

