By Cosmas Omegoh

A onetime aspirant to the office of president in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has tasked the governments of Imo, Abia and Lagos states to honour late Real Admiral Ndubusi Kanu.

Kanu, who was military governor of old Imo State (Imo and Abia states) from 1976 to 1977 and Lagos State from 1977 to 1978, died on January 13. He was born on November 3, 1943, in Ovim, in Isuikwuato, Abia State and was a strong member of NADECO, the pressure group which fought against the annulment of the 1993 presidential election believed to have been won by late MKO Abiola.

Udeogaranya, who is also an Ohanaeze chieftain, described the late naval brass as “simply unforgettable,” insisting that “his heart of gold is irreplaceable.”

“If integrity, principle and fairness are converted into a new compound word, that must be Kanu. I, therefore, task the governments of Abia and Imo states to honour Kanu by setting aside a day to be called Ndubuisi Kanu Day to serve as a reminder to the young ones that good virtues worth more than silver and gold. In the same vein, Lagos State should honour Ndubuisi Kanu in its own wisdom as the most vibrant bridge builder and hand-shake across the Niger; everyone is watching to see how this our very best will be treated.”