By Cosmas Omegoh

Chief Charles Udeogaranyamerci a onetime aspirant to the office of president in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) has tasked the governments of Imo, Abia and Lagos states to honour late Real Admiral Ndubusi Kanu.

Kanu who was the military governor of old Imo State (Imo and Abia states) from 1976 to 1977 and Lagos State from 1977 to 1978. died on January 13, 2021. He was born on November 3, 1943, in Ovim, in Isuikwuato, Abia State. He was a strong member of NADECO, the pressure group which fought against the annulment of the 1993 presidential election believed to have been won by late MKO Abiola.

In his remarks, Udeogaranya who is also an Ohanaeze chieftain, described the late naval brass as “simply unforgettable,” insisting that “his heart of gold is irreplaceable.” Then he added: “if integrity, principle and fairness are converted into a new compound word, that must be Kanu.

“I, therefore, task the governments of Abia and Imo states to honour Kanu by setting aside a day to be called Ndubuisi Kanu Day to serve as a reminder to the young ones that good virtues worth more than silver and gold.

“In the same vein, Lagos State should honour Ndubuisi Kanu in its own wisdom as the most vibrant bridge builder and hand-shake across the Niger; everyone is watching to see how this our very best will be treated.

“Although I’m aware, no one should question God and I’m not about to, but I simply pray God to place Ndubuisi Kanu right in His bosom, in the land where there is no sorrow and fullfil all his heart’s desires on earth.

“To every genuine Igbo man and woman and Nigerian of goodwill, Ndubuisi Kanu did not die; he rather transfigured to become like other Ndigbo greats among them Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.”