By Vivian Onyebukwa

It was two activities fused into one: The yearly get-together and merit award organised by the members of Ultimate Breed Club of Awka-Etiti. The programme took place at Awka-Etiti Civic Centre, Ikate, Surulere, Lagos. Families, friends, and some members of the Awka-Etiti community from far and near graced the occasion.

Igwe Okagbado, M. Ezeudenna, Obi of Awka-Etiti, played host to this auspicious ceremony through his representative, Gozie Chimezie, while Igwe Oranyelu Gerald Mbamalu, Igwe Ojoto 111 was the guest of honour.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of Ultimate Breed Club of Awka-Etiti, Obijiugo Jude Nsofor, explained the purpose of the event which was to collectively thank God for His mercies in their lives, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. While thanking God for guiding and protecting them, Nsofor stated that their gathering there was not premeditated. “God has destined it. Today is the beginning of a new life in Awka-Etiti because we have been silent all these years because of circumstances beyond our control,” he said.

The guest speaker, Okwy Okpala, a lecturer at the Faculty of Management Science, Department of Accounting, University of Lagos, while speaking on the topic, “What do you consider as success”, described success as only when you deliver your ultimate aspirations. According to him, success is measured in many dimensions such as family and career. Therefore, you need to reconcile all in one dimension to be able to measure your success. He further stated that every human being must have a mission to be able to break down his programme of activities. “Some people don’t know where they are going. Determine who you want to be in life. That is why you should have value,” he said.

Okpala referred to money and love as the bases for happiness and advised that the ultimate goal to build a happy home is when you make your family happy. However, both has to be balanced. “Family is the key in the dimension of success. You must learn how to build a perfect family. To live long, take care of your health and make investments to be able to take care of your old age. Don’t forget that tomorrow will come. Don’t squander what you have today. Save for your hospital bills during the old age. A lot depends on your planning. Create an atmosphere of enjoyment around you. Create family fun times. Discipline and love must be balanced in the family. The name of this club Ultimate Breed, will help us reflect on what we want to achieve. How do you want to live, die and to be remembered. Make investments in the physical, financial and spiritual aspects of your lives. Reflect and decide on what your ultimate aspiration is,” Okpala advised.

Awards were giving to some worthy individuals for their contributions in one way or the other towards the progress of the club and Awka-Etiti in general.

Peter Oge Obii, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Seaman Group of Companies, who was honoured for his leadership in Awka Etiti, while receiving his award, advised the members of Ultimate Breed Club of Awka-Etiti to be mindful of the category of people they admit into the club.

He said: “The category of people you admit in the club is paramount. You can be fewer in number, but let them be people with good pedigree. Don’t admit any person who is not trustworthy. Keep up the good work. You are not here for money, but for us to get together.”

Chukwudi Paulinus Obiukwu, a pharmacist and chairman of Plonk Group of Companies, Director Vixel Pharmaceutical and founder/CEO of Pharm Affairs Nig. Ltd, dedicated his award to the club. “I am not the most qualified but, it is for a strategic reason. It is for the growth of the club,” he said.

Also, Ikechukwu Pius Okpalaanukwu, was honoured for his effort in promoting the annual get together of the club. “I will stop at nothing in promoting this club,” he promised.

Recalling how the club started about 30 years ago, the president, Obijiugo Jude Nsofor described it as a coincidence. He said: “We are all age mates. We started life together. We did our apprenticeship. After our settlements, we travelled all over the world. When we came back from trip, we threw drinks for celebration and happiness for journey mercy. It was there we formed the association known as Ultimate Breed Club of Awka-Etiti.”

Bond together by a common ancestral home, Awka -Etiti, and a common experience in apprenticeship, it was easy for them to blend for a common good. It is, therefore, little wonder that, within a record time, most members became successful in their chosen endeavours and their success stories have continued till date.

“Part of our achievement in our club is that we have a lot of successful businessmen. We have trained a lot of men. For instance, I have about 10 boys that served under me and they doing well,” the president said.

Advising Nigerians in these trying times, he said: “Be contented in any condition they find yourselves. Remember there is tomorrow. Once you have this at the back of your mind, one day the wind of wealth will turn to your own turn.”

