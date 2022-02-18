From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), yesterday, honoured three corps members who distinguished themselves during their service in Kebbi State with the NYSC Governing Board Chairman Award and the state coordinator’s awards.

However, 14 out of the 495 members are to repeat and serve extension for violation of the scheme bye-law.

NYSC Coordinator, Mustapha Muhammed, disclosed this during the passing out parade at the Haliru Abdul Stadium, Birnin Kebbi.

Muhammed, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Human Resources, Muhammed Lawal, said the scheme, in collaboration with relevant agencies, has continued to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians in the rural areas in terms of development, job creation and education provision.

“A total number of 495 corps members are successfully passing out today, comprising of 339 male, 159 female while two and 12 will be sanctioned with repeat and extension of their service year respectively for contravening the NYSC by-law.

“Three corps members, who distinguished themselves will be honoured; one with NYSC governing board chairman award and two with the NYSC Kebbi State coordinator’s award.”

The state coordinator commended Governor Abubakar Bagudu for his support to the scheme as well as the NYSC governing board, royal fathers and other stakeholders in the state.

He urged the outgoing corps members to extend the same affection and relationships to their host communities to all Nigerians irrespective of their tribe or creed.

“This is one sure way we can maximise the gains of the scheme which includes the promotion of national unity. You are going into the larger society as ambassadors of transparency and accountability. Continue to walk the path of honour, patriotism and hard work which have been the lessons the scheme has inculcated in you,” he said.

Governor Bagudu commended the corps members for conquering fear and wrong impression about the state by deciding to stay throughout their service year. He said Nigerians must be united, embrace each other and shun those fanning embers of crisis and incitement of conflicts in the country, stressing that Nigeria’s youths are genuine citizens who could really write the history of Nigeria.