Tony John, Port Harcourt

Hoodlums have killed a police officer attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred on the eve of October 1, at the Oyigbo boundary between Rivers and Abia States. As at the time of filling this report,Daily Sun could not ascertain the people behind the dastardly act and the identity of the deceased, who, it was gathered hailed from Enugu State.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim, who was on a special duty in Oyigbo, was kidnapped and murdered at about 9:30pm, when he went out to by food.

It was further gathered that passersby who found the body alerted the police and officers attached to tactical units who were deployed to the scene.

An officer, who was part of the operation who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not supposed to speak to the press said that the hoodlums mutilated the body of the officer.

However, the Command was yet to react to the killing as at the time of filing the report, as the Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, did not pick his calls, or respond to a text message sent to his mobile phone.

Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), in a pre-Independence Day statement, had revealed that the command had made adequate deployment to curtail activities of miscreants in the state.