TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt



Hoodlums have killed a police officer attached to Special Anti-robbery Squad(SARS) headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred in eve of October 1, 2020, at the Oyigbo boundary between Rivers and Abia States.

It could not be ascertained the people behind the dastardly act and identity of the deceased, who, it was gathered hailed from Enugu State, was unknown at the time of filing the report.

Daily Sun gathered that the victim, who was on a special duty in Oyigbo, was kidnapped and murdered at about 9:30pm, when he went out to by food.

It was further gathered that passersby who found the corpse alerted the police and officers attached to tactical units were deployed to the scene.

An officer, who was part of the operation and pleaded not to be mentioned revealed that the hoodlums mutilated the body of the deceased officer.

However, Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, has confirmed the incident, though with sketchy information.

It would be recalled that Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), in a pre-Independence Day statement, had revealed that the command had made adequate deployment to curtail activities of miscreants that might cause trouble during the anniversary.

Ends.