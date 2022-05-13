From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs allegedly attacked some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was gathered that the victims, who were supporters of a House of Assembly aspirant, Mrs Tosin Ogunlowo, were returning from the APC state party secretariat in Akure, in a convoy, when the hoodlums allegedly attacked them with weapons, including guns and cutlasses.

An eyewitness said that the thugs attacked the politicians who were in a convoy of four vehicles at Italorun village, along Idanre-Akure road.

“The aspirant was returning from Akure to Idanre where she went to submit her nomination form, with her supporters. So, along the road, the thugs came out and attacked them with guns, cutlasses and broken bottles and they inflicted injuries on her supporters. They also vandalised the vehicles in the convoy,” the eyewitness narrated.

He, however, noted that the aspirant escaped the attack unhurt, while those injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

One of the victims, Mr Gbodi Bamidele, who is also the leader of the Idanre Local Government Legislative Council, said the attack was a sponsored one, alleging that a particular thug, popularly known as Prof, led the thugs to carry out the attack.

He said: “We are coming from Akure where our aspirant went to submit her nomination form. When we got to Oja Anaye, one of the thugs called Prof came with others to attack us. They came with guns, bottles of beer and cutlasses. Our members were seriously injured and have been taken to the hospital.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, saying it was a fight between supporters of two political aspirants in the area.

She said that the police had intervened and calmed the situation.

“There was an altercation between the supporters of two aspirants in the area which led to a shoot out; the police from Idanre Division were able to maintain peace, while the victims have been taken to the hospital,’’ the PPRO stated.