Steve Agbota

Officers and men of Nigeria Customs Service Ogun State command supported by personnel of the Nigerian Army on patrol have been attacked by daredevil persons suspected to be rice smugglers in Ogun State.

In a press statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada the attack took place at 02:30 hours of Monday, February 17, 2020, after the officers and men of the command identified a hideout used by unscrupulous elements to stockpile smuggled rice and other prohibited items.

According to him, in an effort to evacuate the ‘uncustomed’ goods from the scene, some daredevil criminals shot sporadically at the officers.

He added: “In the melee that ensued, one patriotic youth who was assisting the team in the evacuation of the seized items was hit by a stray bullet and immediately rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention. Furthermore, two official vehicles attached to the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Customs Service respectively were equally pelted with bullets (pictures attached).

”However, the team gallantly responded to the aggression and succeeded in evacuating 110 bags of smuggled parboiled rice of 50kg each. Also, one suspect was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently undergoing interrogation.”

Similarly, he hinted that the CAC Special Taskforce led by ASC I M Lawal made another discovery of new antics being employed by smugglers to beat ‘the eagle eyes’ of officers and men of the command.

“Large quantity of smuggled rice which was carefully concealed in a volvo truck with Chasis number: YB1E6A2A2JB420916 and registration number: FFF–897 ZC (Ogun state) was criminally disguised as cassava flour (white elubo), fufu and maize. Further examination revealed 410 bags of smuggled parboiled rice of 50kg each deceptively packaged in the said vehicle,” he said.

To this end, comptroller of the command, Agbara Michael assured members of the public that the renewed hostilities by armed smugglers will not deter the command from discharging its statutory responsibilities.

He emphatically pledged to decisively stop all forms of aggressions applied by smugglers in the interest of social and economic prosperity of our dear country.

Micheal stated that, ”I wish to express the command’s profound appreciation firstly to the Comptroller General of Customs and his amiable management, other sister agencies, traditional leaders, eminent personalities and some host communities for their unconditional support towards effectively securing our nation against the nefarious activities of smugglers.”