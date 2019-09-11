Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Hoodlums, yesterday allegedly attacked the convoy of the First Lady of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi, who was returning from a tour of some local government Areas.

Daily Sun gathered that the hoodlums went on rampage a few hours after a protest by students of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), who protested the incessant power outage and called on the Federal Government to assist them, had dispersed.

The hoodlums were said to have engaged the security operatives in a violent clash and allegedly vandalised vehicles in the convoy of the First lady, Bisi Fayemi.

Students of FUOYE had gathered as early as 6:39 am on Tuesday in front of the gates of the twin campuses of the institution in Oye and Ikole respectively.

They had simply called on the Federal Government to ensure the body saddled with power supply to the campuses is doing its job and phase out incessant power outage on the campuses.

It was gathered that the students dispersed after a few hours and normalcy had returned on the campuses and their environs.

But some miscreants later allegedly regroup to take advantage of the occasion to unleash violence on innocent people.