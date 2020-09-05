Chioma Okezie -Okeh and Vera Wisdom Bassey

The tranquility of Ibasa Ijegun Satellite town in Lagos was recently disrupted by suspected armed hoodlums who dispossessed residents of their valuables and destroyed their properties worth millions of naira.

The suspected hoodlums were believed to have taken advantage of the recent installation of a new king, which some members of the community kicked against. The Lagos State government had on August 24 handed over Staff of Office to the newly installed king of Ibasa Ijegun Satellite town, Oguntedo, which is under Oriade local government area of the State.

The new Oba known as Abdulafeez Oriyomi Shittu was said to have been installed on July 28, 2020 after several years in court with other interested parties who had laid claim to the throne.

The attack led to the death of a man simply identified as John while several others with machete and bullet wounds are still in the hospital recovering. At least 18 suspects are currently being detained by the police in connection with the fracas.

Close shave with death

Recounting what led to the bloodshed, the market leader of Oriade local government area popularly known as Iya Oja General, Alhaja Kalitu Balogun claimed that she narrowly escaped death that day.

“Our king, Oba Shittu who is my younger brother called me that he was asked to come and collect his staff of office at Alausa. I am the head of the markets in Oriade local government and was supposed to attend a meeting that day but because the king is more important, I decided to go to the council hall and welcome him.

“It was a glorious one and when they returned, there were persons from the community dancing and rejoicing with him at the council hall where they arrived first. After about two hours, we all escorted him to the riverside for him to board a boat home. He lives at the other side across the River. Several other well-wishers followed him but I decided to go back to the market.

“I was waiting for my driver to pick me when I received a call that some persons were openly attacking people at Itarabale. We tried to avoid them but we bumped into them close to the market. They were carrying guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons. They blocked our way and dragged my driver down. They battered him while they searched the car and stole the market money that I was taking to pay into the bank. I was lucky that they respected my age and did not touch me but others were seriously wounded. I managed to step down from the car before they destroyed my car. I quickly called the police at Agboju and other persons to help us. Luckily , police came but when they saw the kind of shooting that was going on, they ran back. The bullets even hit one of my daughters who is still in the hospital. They went to my house and destroyed a lot of things including two of my cars. It was later that day that I learnt that someone died during the shootout.”

On what led to the attack, Alhaja Kalitu said that she was targeted because some aggrieved persons concluded that she was the one that influenced the appointment of the king. “I had no hand in it but was excited that we finally have a king. For so many years, the entire Ibasa and Ijegun were without a king, not even an ordinary Baale. For the past 17 years, a certain family has been laying claim to the throne, which was dragged, to the court. Luckily, we won and Lagos State government decided to officially accept him as the king.

They don’t need to drag kingship with us because it is clear from the beginning that the throne belongs to the Gbojegoye family. They lived with our forefathers , the much we can do is to give them the position of Baale if we desire. There is no need to fight and destroy things over a case that is very clear.”

Another victim, Nurudeen Alebiosu whose house was also vandalized claimed that he was targeted because of his relationship with the new Oba. “I was amongst those that welcomed him and later in the evening I was attacked. There were so many of them and they jumped into my compound and vandalized my house and destroyed my car. During the shootout so many persons were wounded and are still in the hospital. The next day, they came again with guns threatening to kill me and my brothers but we were able to push them out with the threat that police were on their way. Luckily, one of them was amongst those that were arrested. I do not know if it is now a crime to be a friend of an Oba. “

Another victim, Ajibola wondered why the aggrieved side should be dragging kingship with them. “We all went to court and judgment was given in our favour. Our forefathers told us that they came to our community to treat lepers and because we were happy with them, a portion of land was given to them to farm. They were specifically warned not to try to compete with the real owners of the land but they went ahead to disobey their forefathers. There was a court judgment and if Lagos State does not accept the judgment, they will not give staff of office to our king.”

Across the river

The new Oba’s palace is about twenty minutes ride from the area where the hoodlums attacked. On the journey across the river, the tension was still much as occupants of the boat whispered amongst themselves on the safety of the waters.

“It is our person that is paddling the boat so there is no cause for alarm. The waterways are safe because we are in control of it. The people causing the trouble are on the land and dare not come here”, one of the occupants stated.

At the new Oba’s palace, some members of the community were still in a celebration mood while others gathered in groups to discuss the aftermath of the attack. Security personnel were seen strategically positioned to guard the palace. The palace still had several well-wishers waiting to greet the Oba.

According to the new Oba, he was officially installed by the Lagos State government. “I am Oba Afeez Oriyomi Shittu, the new Oba of Ibasa Ijegun, Satalite town, Oguntade. On August 24, I was given staff of office at Alausa by officials of the state. On our way back, I decided to stop at Oriade local government council hall and celebrate with my people. This lasted for about two hours before I traveled back to Ibasa, which is where I reside. This was where the main celebration took place. Around 4.30pm on the same day, I received a distress call from my sister, Mama Oja, that there was an ongoing shootout by some hoodlums who have destroyed a lot of properties including her own.

“I alerted the police and they intervened. So many persons were arrested by the police.”

Oba Shittu claimed that the aggrieved refused to accept the judgment given at the appeal court level. “The judgment was given in March, 2018 and in July 2020 I was installed. Then on August 24, the staff of office was officially handed over to me. If they have any issue with me they should go to court, it was Lagos state government that issued the staff office, which makes it legal. I have been in court over this matter since 2003 but before we finally got judgment there is a man (Raji Teslim) who made people to believe that he is the king of Ijegun. I really don’t know why they are after my life. Am I the court that gave judgment in my favour? I am hoping that police will investigate this matter and bring those responsible for the death of my people to justice.”

On how far the police had gone in the investigation, Oba Shittu said that the matter is being handled by the Lagos State Police Command. “Both Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and the state Criminal Investigation Department(CID) are investigating the matter. Meanwhile Lagos State government has sent some security men to guard the area for now.”

He further said that plans were on ground to unite everyone in the community. “We need progress and fighting will not lead us there. There are plans on ground to ensure that the interest of all is protected. I do not want anymore bloodshed in this community.”

Aggrieved heads to court

Although at the time of filing this report, all efforts to speak with the aggrieved parties failed, a resident simply identified as Seun, however, said he was not happy at the outcome of the court judgment and plans were underway to get the appeal court judgment upturned. “We do not know the people that are causing trouble and who their sponsors are. It is normal that miscreants will take advantage of situations to cause mayhem and rob people. Baba is a peace-loving man and will do the right thing.”