Hoodlums on Wednesday afternoon stormed the Palace of the Oba of Lagos at Iga Idunganran in Lagos Island, vandalising vehicles and taking away several artefacts belonging to the palace.

In a video on the social media, the thugs are seen fleeing with the staff of office commonly referred to in Yoruba as ‘Opa Ase’.

A resident or the area alleged that the thugs who invaded the palace were the same ones who set the family home of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ablaze.

It was learnt that when the thugs went to attack Sanwo-Olu’s father’s home, some of them were shot by the police. This allegedly infuriated them and they were able to engage the police in a gun duel and overpower them.

The policemen, who are attached to the Adeniji Adele Police Station, quickly made a retreat.