The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council has condemned the attack on the campaign train of its candidate, Peter Obi, after a rally in Katsina on Monday

According to the campaign team, the said attack took place after Obi had met with women in a townhall and then held a rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium.

In a statement signed by its Head of Media, Diran Onifade, on Tuesday campaign team said Obi was attacked by some hoodlums on his way to the airport.

The statement reads: “On his (Obi) way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his drivers side causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt.

“Subsequently, another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew,” the campaign team narrated in

“The two incidents taken together make us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the North-West locked up but are now shocked by the show of force of the Obidient movement in the region.”