Hoodlums also attacked the Okitipupa Oil palm company in Ondo State and carted away valuables worth millions of naira.

They also razed some buildings and vandalised personal belongings of staff of the company.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Taiwo Adewole, confirmed the company lost millions of naira to the attack. He alleged the attack was carried out by enemies of the company, with the hidden agenda of grounding it and returning it to the moribund state it was for nearly 10 years.

Adewole, who said the management and all members of the board of directors were devastated, lamented that “enemies of progress could go to this extent to visit such a dastardly and ruinous act on the company that is just being salvaged from destruction unleashed on it by undue government interference, inept and corrupt management over the years.

“There are certain items and consumables whose values cannot be easily quantified, however, in terms of buildings and physical structures burnt and those carted away, I can put the loss at about N300 million.”

He tasked security operatives to apprehend perpetrators of the mayhem, with a view to bringing them to justice.