Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some miscreants in the early hours of Monday invaded the Great Saints Orphanage at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, where they allegedly vandalised parts of the building and a vehicle parked in the compound.

Community sources who claimed that the incident occurred at about 5.am, attributed the conduct to marauding herdsmen in the area.

Although the motive of the invasion was not known, sources said the activities of herdsmen were becoming unbearable in recent times in the community.

However, the children at the orphanage were not affected by the attack, as the invaders could not gain access into the building where the children were sleeping.

“As we speak, the children have gone to school, nothing happened to them. But there would have be a rude shock among them following the strange noise that might have emanated from the action of the attackers,” a source said.

Founder of the orphanage Mr Emeka Ezeagbor was said to have expressed shock at the extent humans can go to destroy a humanitarian facility.

Ezeagbor who spoke from his base in London, wondered what could have been the reason for the bandits to break into a harmless home for the less privileged and had it destroyed.

Although, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said her office was yet to be briefed on the incident, our correspondent learnt that the community was already making efforts to unravel the situation.

A resident in the town, Donald Ugeh said that Issele-Uku was a peaceful community until recently following activities of herdsmen and cult groups.

Ugeh therefore expressed the need to strengthen the security arrangement in the community in order to check the disturbing development.