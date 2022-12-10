From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Lagos

The Olunlosin of Eko Ajala in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, Sunday Akinwale, has raised the alarm over the invasion of his palace by hoodlums allegedly sponsored by a traditional ruler in the area.

Also, the monarch alleged that he was badly beaten by the hoodlums who invaded the palace at the midnight and carted away his personal belongings and some artefacts.

He said he was forcefully ejected out of the palace by the hoodlums, while another person who contested for the stool but lost out to him took over the palace.

He identified a traditional ruler in the area as the brain behind his travail, recalling that his predicament started shortly after he ascended the throne.

To this end, his counsel, Mr Adewale Afolabi has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 11 to investigate the allegations.

In the petition, a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun, the monarch alleged that his life is under threat, even as he could no longer sleep with his two eyes closed.

He mentioned that a known traditional ruler in the area had earlier threatened to dethrone him for his perceived insubordination.

The monarch who has since vacated the palace also called on the state government to investigate the matter with a view to returning him to the throne.

He said his counsel had also submitted a petition before the committee set up by the state government on chieftaincy matters in the state.