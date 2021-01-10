From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the attack on Onueke police station in Ezza South Local Government area of the state by hoodlums.

The Command disclosed that three police officers on duty were gunned down by the hoodlums during the attack.

Police spokeswoman DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to reporters in Abakaliki on Sunday, said the hoodlums attacked the station on Friday night.

Odah disclosed that the Command had launched a manhunt for the hoodlums and urged anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the hoodlums to reach out to the command, stressing that the perpetrators of the dastardly act must be brought to book.