Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police command yesterday confirmed attacks on some police divisions in Abakaliki by hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters.

The police disclosed that eight suspects inside the police cells were released by the hoodlums before the intervention of security agents.

Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Loveth Odah , in a statement in Abakaliki , said the hoodlums first attacked Central Police Station in Abakaliki before proceeding to the Abakaliki Federal Correctional centre where police foiled their attempt to break into the facility.

Odah further disclosed that two police officers sustained gunshot injuries during the attacks.

She said ,” the criminally-minded hoodlums who were matching with #Endsars/End Nigeria/End the Zoo Country placards, suddenly entered and opened fire on Policemen at “A” Division Abakaliki and two Policemen sustained bullet injuries, the hoodlums where immediately repelled. They retreated and preceded to “B” Division Kpirikpiri/”C” Division Ekumenyi set some parts of the divisions ablaze together with four exhibits vehicles, broke into the cell and released eight suspects and also destroyed other police properties and exhibit vehicles seen within the Police stations.

“The hoodlums looted and carted away about 30 motorcycles/Plasma TVs,Fans and other valuables.

Similarly, the same criminals attempted to attack and release inmate from Abakaliki Federal Correctional Centre, but the joint forces of the police and other sister security agencies could not allow them access to the facility”.