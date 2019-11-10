Tony Osauzo, Benin

A peaceful protest by members of Edo Civil Society Organizations (EDOCSOs), yesterday, turned violent, as ‎suspected hoodlums attacked a journalist working for Rave television, Mr Jomoh Ogirima, who lost his working tools in the process.

The protesters were for the upteemth time, demanding for explanation on why Edo Specialist Hospital built with tax payers’ money was privatised and why patient’ card in the facility should be issued for N5000.

Some protesters reportedly got a close shave with death in the hands of the hoodlums who were clad in branded vests with the inscription, “Vigilante Edo Government House”.

The peaceful protest turned awry when the protest arrived in front of the old Central hospital Complex in Benin City.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr Jimih Ogirima, said he lost his working tools, including a Camcorder Video recorder to the hoodlums who brandished guns, handcuffs and battle axe while police operatives and Edo State Security outfit codenamed “Wabaizigan” allegedly looked the other way during the attack.

The Coordinator General of Edo Civil Society Organizations, Leftist Omobude Agho, who led the protest, described the attack as unacceptable.

“This is unacceptable. We were going on the peaceful protest until a team of boys branded with T-shirts, Edo Vigilante Government House, started brandishing all kinds of ammunition, including guns from a vehicle. Some of them threatened that there was going to be fire if we do not retreat on the protest.

Responding to the allegations in a telephone interview, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, absolved the Government of any wrong doing.