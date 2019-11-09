The protesters were for the umpteenth time, demanding for explanation on why Edo Specialist Hospital built with tax payers’ money was privatised and why patient’ card in the facility should be issued for N5000.

Some protesters reportedly got a close shave with death in the hands of the hoodlums who were clad in branded vests with the inscription, “Vigilante Edo Government House”.

The peaceful protest turned awry when the protest berth in front of the old Central hospital Complex in Benin City.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr Jimih Ogirima, said he lost his working tools, including a Camcorder Video recorder to the hoodlums who brandished guns, handcuffs and battle axe while police operatives and Edo State Security outfit codenamed “Wabaizigan” allegedly looked the other way during the attack.

A middle-aged man, simply identified as Mr. Kelvin, who claimed to be an Official of Edo State Investment Plan, was said to have admonished the members of EDOCSOs to shelve the protest which later turned awry.

The Coordinator General of Edo Civil Society Organizations, Leftist Omobude Agho, who led the protest, described the attack as unacceptable.

“This is unacceptable. We were going on the peaceful protest until a team of boys branded with T-shirts, Edo Vigilante Government House, started brandishing all kinds of ammunition, including guns from a vehicle.

“Some of them threatened that there is going to be fire if we do not retreat on the protest.

“They told us to vacate the scene and that the Governor had instructed them to come and disperse us and that we do not have right to protest.

“Is this not funny?. In 2019, the year of modern democracy, we still see a Government operate in such a level of tyranny and oppression.

“Anyway, I am glad that that Edo people are more enlightened and now have the knowledge of democracy.

“I repeat, no force, no army, no ammunition or infantry from anywhere in the world that can stop an idea whose time has come. Our position has not changed.

“We are saying that Edo State Specialist Hospital cannot he privatised. Healthcare is not a privilege but a right.

“If a Government cannot provide effective healthcare for the people, such Government should resign because Government exist for the people.

“Are we asking for too much? In the cause of that, they came and ruffled us. They beat a lot of us. They took our camera and mobile phones.

“The banner we had our message on was torn and mutilated…Comrades, we will not stop. No amount of intimidation will stop us.

“It is our property that was built with Edo People tax money and it belong to the people.

“I am ashamed that we stoop this low to attack Edo people that voted for us. I am highly disappointed”, Omobude said.

Responding to the allegations in a telephone interview, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, absolved the Government of any wrong doing.