From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A former member of the state House of Assembly, Nelson Achukwu, has been killed by armed hoodlums.

The Anambra State Police Command, while confirming the incident, yesterday, said the victim’s body was found between the boundary of Utu and Ukpor.

The incident came weeks after armed men kidnapped and beheaded another lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye, who represented Aguata II Constituency in the same legislature. He was kidnapped alongside his aide who was equally killed.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, yesterday, revealed that the victim was abducted about two weeks ago, but while efforts were being made to rescue him, his lifeless body was found.

“The victim was abducted at about 10:15pm in his house on June 9, and efforts were being made to rescue him before this unfortunate development. His body was found between the boundary of Utu and Ukpor. We are still not relenting on our investigation as we will ensure that the culprits will face the book,” the police spokesperson said in the statement.

