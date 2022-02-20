From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has blamed hoodlums on the recent killing of 8 traders and 20 live cows at the New Cattle market, Omumauzor in Ukwa West council area of Abia State.

Ohanaeze which completely exonerated youths from the State after its preliminary investigations to find out those behind the dastardly act said rather the youths demonstrated courage, sympathy and solidarity with the traders by assisting the victims of the attack.

A statement released by the National publicity secretary of the Igbo apex organisation, chief Alex Ogbonnaya to that effect on Sunday reads thus ” We are delighted that a high powered team of Abia State government led by the chief of staff to the governor, Professor Anthony Agbazuere, visited the market promptly to assess the situation and sympathise with the traders.