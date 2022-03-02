From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Hoodlums, in the early hours of yesterday, burnt the family house of the former House of Representatives member that represented Bende Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnenna Elendu Ukejeh, at Alayi in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

Reports claimed that the arsonists scaled through the rear end of the compound before setting a Hilux van and another vehicle parked inside the compound ablaze.

The arsonists, whose number could not be immediately ascertained, thereafter, forcefully had access to the sitting room and set furnitures there on fire.

Although everything in the sitting room was destroyed, the fire did not burn the exterior of the building.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions have trailed the burning of the former Reps member’s country home. While some see it as a blackmail taken too far, aimed at eliciting political sympathy, others condemned the action, saying it was aimed at silencing the female politician.