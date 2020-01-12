Paul Osuyi, Asaba

At least three police officers at the weekend sustained varying degrees of injuries following an onslaught on them by hoodlums around Abraka area of Asaba, Delta State capital.

The officers who were on a ‘stop and search’ mission also lost their rifles to the fleeing hoodlums.

The incident which involved officers from ‘C’ Division specifically occurred around the popular Abraka Market area, opposite Sandi Gold Hotel, Abraka.

Investigation revealed that this is not the first time police checkpoint points were being attacked by hoodlums at the state capital. A particular inspector who is also a victim of the latest attack had earlier been attacked once when his rifle was also snatched.

But sources claimed that the latest victims were caught off guard by the miscreant, as they were purportedly busy extorting motorists when the attack occurred.

An eyewitness said “the victims were said to have sustained deep machete cuts from the hoodlums who allegedly disarmed three of the police officers.

“After the attack, the criminal elements escaped without using any vehicle; they were just walking along the road before they disappeared.”

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the attack said said only two and not three rifles were carted away by the attackers.

“I gathered that this is not the first time the incident happened in the state before my arrival. But this is the first time since I took over as Commissioner of Police. With the power of God and the strategy and intelligence we have, it will not occur again.

“Within 8 days of my arrival, I have recovered over ten fire arms hoodlums used to commit crimes in the state. We are on the trail of the hoodlums and anybody caught will be seriously delt with,” Hafiz said.

Police boss said that investigation into matter was on while efforts were in place to track the bandits had been intensified.