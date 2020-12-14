From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group of youths suspected to be hoodlums on Monday disrupted security meeting organised by Arewa youths under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Group (CNG).

The suspected hoodlums stormed the venue of the event at the Arewa House main Auditorium at about 11a.m, upturned the tables and chased away guests who were already seated.

Good number of mobile phones were said to have been seized from guests at the venue.

The theme of the event was titled, “Arewa Security Review”.

According to the chairman of the CNG, Balarabe Rufai, “We believed that this attack is being sponsored. We are sad indeed.