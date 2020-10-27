Judex Okoro, Calabar

Hoodlums have begun dumping looted items into waste bins and by the road sides as security operatives commenced search for looted public and private property within the Calabar metropolis.

Hoodlums had on Friday and Saturday last week broken into COVID-19 palliative and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) warehouses, some government institutions, politicians’ homes and private business premises.

This led to imposition of curfew and subsequent take over of major streets and roads by the military.

Afraid of possible arrest if identified, some youths have discreetly moved the looted items out of their houses and dumped them in nearby streets.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant on Non-Indigens Affairs( Igbo) to Governor Ayade, Ugoji Nwabueze, has advised Igbo businessmen to be careful not to buy or aid the transportation of the looted /stolen items as the looters may by now be desperately looking for buyers.

Condemning the level of destruction and looting, Nwabueze said: “l call on Igbo resident in all parts of the state to resist the temptation of buying any item from an unknown source even at cheaper rate.”