From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Four persons have been arrested by the police in Delta State in connection with the alleged hijack of truck loaded with 900 bags of cement and belonging to the Dangote Group.

The suspects had allegedly hijacked the truck with registration number DAS 690 ZY at Okpella in Edo State from the driver, one Bature Ibrahim whom they tied to a tree alongside his conductor after inflicting machete cuts on them.

The suspects thereafter, made away with the truck.

But acting on a tip off, the patrol team of Illah division in Delta State trailed the truck to where it was parked along Illah-Asaba road.

On sighting the patrol team, the suspects fled into the bush.

However, a combined effort of the police and local vigilante led to the arrest of the four suspects including Ozioma Umez, Uchenna Idenyi, Chibuike Nwamgbo and Chiolada Nomha.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in Asaba on Thursday, said two cutlasses were recovered from the suspects, adding that investigation was ongoing.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of one Musa Kabiru (42) with one locally made pistol, one live cartridge and four mobile handsets around Issele-Uku axis of Agbor-Asaba expressway.

He said operatives of Dragon 02 patrol were conducting routine stop and search when they intercepted a red Qlink motorcycle with registration number LEG 326 QN conveying three occupants.

Edafe said upon sighting the patrol team, the occupants abandoned the motorcycle and ran into the nearby bush, adding that they chased which resulted in the arrest of Kabiru.

He stated that the owners of the phones found in Kabiru’s possession “have identified the phones as theirs and also identified the suspect as one of the gang who robbed them.

“Effort is on top gear to arrest the other fleeing members of the gangs while investigation is ongoing.”