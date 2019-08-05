Lukman Olabiyi

Residents of Ashamu Estate, Elemu Bus stop in Isolo area of Lagos State have raised the alarm over illegal demolition of their property by some persons, whom they described as hoodlums and agents of mayhem.

The aggrieved residents also alleged that their lives are now in danger due to the menace constituted by their oppressors. They expressed worry that the ugly trend was capable of breaching public peace, especially since July 21 – a day the accused were said to have descended on the innocent residents.

One of the community leaders, who is an estate agent, Alhaji Teslim Almaroof, while condemning the criminal act, said the community would do everything within the ambit of the law to resist the demolition of landed property and breach of public peace in the area.

He, therefore, called on the police to ensure that there is a full-scale investigation into the matter and bring the culprits to book.

He urged the residents to remain calm and continue in their legitimate daily routine without fear or favour.