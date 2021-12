From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Hoodlums numbering over 50 on Monday stormed Ile-Ife over land dispute with the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Osun State.

The thugs armed with various weapons like gun, cutlasses, axes, among others, barricaded the road and caused chaos.

The land on dispute allegedly belonged to the OAU and encroached by some people.

Details later…